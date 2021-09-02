By: Alexander Musokotwane

Kabushi Member of Parliament has been sworn in as Member of Parliament, this time will be screaming ‘Hear! Hear!’ from the backbench.

Lusambo, a critical politician of newly elected President will have to conduct his parliamentary business as an opposition lawmaker following the patriotic front historical defeat in the just ended polls.

The self adopted son of Edgar Lungu, the former president writes:

Back to Work: It is always a humbling feeling to serve the people of Zambia.

This morning, I was happy to have taken the Oath of Office as Member of Parliament for Kabushi with a pledge to work and serve the people.- Prime TV