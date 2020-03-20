By Bowman Lusambo

Pride goes before a fall-The case of Gerald Shawa of Prime TV

The Book of Life, the Bible, in Proverbs Chapter 16 Vs 18 warns that pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.

This we believe aptly describes the recent behavior of Mr Gerald Shawa, the proprietor of Prime TV and Joy FM.

By adopting a boastful posture against senior government officials and fellow media owners in a meeting held to seek solutions on how to sensitize the public on COVID19, Mr Shawa succeeded in showing us how arrogant he has suddenly become.

Clearly, this is not the Shawa we knew as a Tea Boy when he worked at ZNBC.

We therefore applaud the action taken by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hon. Dora Siliya to disengage from Prime TV and cease all cooperation with the station.

As part of Government’s disengagement policy against Prime TV, we call on Hon. Siliya to go a step further and remove Prime TV from both the Dstv and Go TV platforms. We further appeal to Zamtel to terminate the fibre link carrying Prime TV’s signal.

Similar actions by all parastatals dealing with Prime TV should be carried out forthwith.

Most people we know are never fond of anyone who is proud, over confident or over bearing. It is better to be humble than to have a superiority complex because pride not only brings your downfall but also makes you look foolish as Mr Shawa proved in that meeting.

The meeting with media owners was organized by the Zambian Government to rally support from them towards the sensitization of our people about COVID19. Any caring government would do that in times of crisis like we have today.

COVID-19 is affecting all of us. Nearly 220,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, of which at least 84,000 have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US.

It is therefore inhuman, unpatriotic and unthinking for Mr Shawa to demand upfront payment before Government could use his platform to reach the people with COVID19 messages. In this crisis, we have seen people like Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma stepping up for Africa, a continent he does not even live in. He is donating masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in Africa to help the continent in its fight against the coronavirus. Through his Foundation, Ma’s foundation will donate at total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields. Here, we have a Mr Shawa refusing to donate air time. How greedy and boastful can one be?!

Mr Shawa will do well to remember that before Prime TV, there were other bigger, more influential and more prominent media houses who thought they were higher and mightier. Today they form part of our history and the business premises they occupied along Bwinjimfumu Road are housing rats and cobwebs.

The lessons are plentiful and Mr Shawa will do well to learn from such.

We also welcome the move by the Media Owners Association of Zambia, MISA Zambia, BBC Media Action and the IBA for their joint action to produce Public Service Announcements on COVID19 which will be aired for FREE on all their partner stations dotted across the nation. This is a very patriotic move and the likes of Mr Shawa should take a leaf.

We urge the IBA to rein in on Prime TV to ensure that the station starts operating within the legal and ethical parameters. I have been a victim of unprofessional reporting by Prime TV on several occasions. During the recent of mealie meal outlets, Prime TV failed to air the original story but went and solicited for a negative reaction from Hakainde Hichilema over our operation after which they aired the story, an obvious attempt to discredit our actions as government.