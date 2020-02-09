BOWMAN LUSAMBO SAYS HICHILEMA IS WORKING WITH SATANIC SEER 1 TO PROMOTE SATANISM IN ZAMBIA

Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of working with Satanic Seer 1 to practice satanism in Zambia.

The Lusaka Province Minister said at a public rally at Lubuto market in Ndola on Saturday that it is clear to see that Mr. Hichilema is a satanist and “it is in white and black”.

“He who works with Seer 1 is a Satanist and Hakainde is working with seer 1,” Mr. Lusambo said.

He also said the PF will not leave power.

“Now we have this guy called Hakainde Hichilema, has lost elections but does not want to give up. Seer 1 works with Hakainde Hichilema. And this has made his leaders and followers to be dunderheads. Come 2021, let me tell you Hakainde Hichilema that where we have reached is what we call ‘munyaku’. You think we can leave the sweet we are feeling now? Bupuba ubo nomba. Hakainde, we are ready for you because our President Edgar Lungu, Commander in Chief, has delivered to the people of Zambia,” Mr. Lusambo said.

He also condemned tribal politics and said those who practice tribalism are backward.

“We the Zambian people should get united. We only have one language of being Zambian. This issue of talking of tribe is foolishness, we are one Zambia one nation. We the politicians are the ones who are useless and talking about tribe. Now what is this that we are talking about? Talking about tribe is ubututu, backward thinking,” he said. -Zambian Watch