FORMER KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says no one can win his seat as long as he is alive.

Mr Lusambo whose election as Kabushi Member of Parliament was last week nullified by the Ndola High Court said it is not easy for anyone to win in Kabushi.

Speaking on COSTA program on Diamond TV Sunday night, Lusambo bragged that he will be back in parliament in Tomorrow.

“No one can win Kabushi constituency as long as I live, anyone who will stand on Kabushi constituency will be embarrassed. I respect the judiciary and I know what they are going through. I have alot to do in my political career and I will save the people of Kabushi in many portfolios,” he said.

Mr Lusambo also disassociated himself from the Nato Forces who were accused of instilling fear in the electorates.

“The judgment is under the bridge, on Tuesday I will be in Parliament. We have pushed a notice of appeal. I don’t own Nato Forces, I am Bowman Lusambo and not Nato Forces.

Call me a former Member of Parliament on on Tuesday. Whatever has happened, I am Member of Parliament who managed to win twice, I got 18 thousand plus. My future in the political scene is very bright, I am not a politician from UNZA but from the grassroots,” Mr Lusambo said.

He also denied distributing any money to voters in Kabushi.

“A bulldozer will always be a bulldozer, this is a man made thing. I have been in politics for quite some time and understand politics, I know this is a man made thing. There are people who are fearing me to be in Parliament, and one day they will be exposed.”

He said he has confidence in the judiciary.

“I have confidence in the judiciary and they perform above board, I accept the outcome but definitely we have spotted alot of grey areas.The concourt will decide. I want other judges to look into the judgment,” he said.

Mr Lusambo said he is not interested in leading the Patriotic Front.

He said the PF has repented and ready to govern again.

“I can assure you that all of are sinner, we need to repent, we have accepted the mistakes and ready to govern. We have rebranded as a party,” Mr Lusambo said