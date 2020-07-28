Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo, has paid gratitude to frontliners who are currently watching over people with Covid-19.

Lusambo, who has Covid-19 says Corona Virus is real and it is killing people out there stating that in the isolation centre he is he has witnessed people dying.

He urges the nation to take extra care by following all health guidelines if there are to avoid catching the virus.

Lusambo, spoke to Hot FM’s red hot breakfast show hosts Flava and Pzee this morning.

He says he prays that he comes out of the health facility with a testimony that Zambians will listen to.

Social media in the past few weeks has been flooded with reports that Mr. Lusambo was critically ill and on life support after contracting Covid-19.