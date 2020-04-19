LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER WARNS THAT PEOPLE NOT MASKING UP, WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says any bus with passengers who will not mask up effective tomorrow Monday 20th April,2020, will not be allowed into Lusaka province.

Mr. Lusambo who earlier today carried an operation to ensure that passengers on buses were using masks, explained on tv1 during the COVID 19 update, that government has been distributing masks and hand sanitizers to the general public, but stated that it was not mandatory for government to give free masks to everyone and further encouraged all those who can afford to buy masks to do so.

He also cautioned that all the shopping malls that will be attending to customers without wearing masks, will be closed, saying that he would use a law within himself to enforce the rule of ensuring that everybody masks up in public places.

Meanwhile, the minister emphasized that Lusaka was an epicenter, and that lawbreakers disregarding the guidelines issued by President Edgar Lungu and condemning him for what he was doing in the name of human rights, will be controlled in order to safeguard lives.