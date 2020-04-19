LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER WARNS THAT PEOPLE NOT MASKING UP, WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says any bus with passengers who will not mask up effective tomorrow Monday 20th April,2020, will not be allowed into Lusaka province.
Mr. Lusambo who earlier today carried an operation to ensure that passengers on buses were using masks, explained on tv1 during the COVID 19 update, that government has been distributing masks and hand sanitizers to the general public, but stated that it was not mandatory for government to give free masks to everyone and further encouraged all those who can afford to buy masks to do so.
He also cautioned that all the shopping malls that will be attending to customers without wearing masks, will be closed, saying that he would use a law within himself to enforce the rule of ensuring that everybody masks up in public places.
Meanwhile, the minister emphasized that Lusaka was an epicenter, and that lawbreakers disregarding the guidelines issued by President Edgar Lungu and condemning him for what he was doing in the name of human rights, will be controlled in order to safeguard lives.
You LUSAMBO you dont even mean what you talking about. It just that you enjoy thuggery that’s why you are…. why always found at the forcing matters front? You never talk sober language? Always forcing matters on someone or others. How yours is hatable personality. Murderers put in to be front face of a political party! You will have the test of your medicine the day you will tread on my toes “forcing matters”. How I wish coronavirus ended your breathing.
This is lawlessness and madness!
Has someone become a law into himself? How can you say “he would use a law within himself to enforce the rule of ensuring?”
Give people the masks!
The Cops must be laughing at this new overzealous recruit … Kikikiki