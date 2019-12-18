Trending on WhatsApp

BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S VIOLENT BEHAVIOUR IS A GLARING SIGN HIS TROUBLED CHILDHOOD HAS IMPACTED CAREER

In his usual and predictable style, Bowman Lusambo attacks opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s humble background.

In a quite bizarre and rumbling fashion, Bowman claims HH is a “political serial killer,” saying HH had a troubled childhood. Really!? That is an insult. But Zambians are now used to President Lungu’s number one bootlicker.

Bowman’s insults like the trialist statements in PF are sanctioned by Lungu himself. That’s hardly surprising.

Zambians have never come across claims that HH had a troubled childhood. At no point have Zambian read of HH’s waywardness as a child.

Not even one rumour in his village has it been alleged that he started of a child with mental distress and anxiety, disorder, unrest, or ailment as a child. Nothing close.

What Zambians know about HH is that he was athletic, intellect and artistic – all the qualities and attributes of a good leader.

This explains HH’s stable personal life as exemplified by his stable family- wife and children. HH in his career has excelled and is an envy of many. He never took shortcuts in life. He excelled in his career because he received an education supported by a responsible government.

On the other hand, Bowman’s behaviours in public life shows that he truly had traumatic experienced in childhood. He ability to wound, especially when it includes emotional, physical abuse or neglect.

Only a person who had a difficult childhood would mock citizens living abroad as toilet cleaners, Zambians haven’t forgotten Bowman in a treasonous fashion swore upon our flag that he can help some foreign nationals into some illegal act to prejudice the Zambian state.

Bowman’s fallout echoes shows negative consequences of behavioural problems that he suffered all his childhood.