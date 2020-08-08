By Patson Chilemba

Bowman Lusambo needs to be more respectful to the vast majority of Zambians who will never see K2 million in their lives, says former vice-president Dr Guy Scott’s wife, Charlotte.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on Lusaka Province minister Lusambo’s comment that K2 million was nothing that ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda should report President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for, Dr Charlotte said Lusambo was being disrespectful to the suffering majority in this country.

“I think we need to be respectful for the fact that most people will never see that money in their life. Being dismissive about such figures is disrespectful to the vast majority who will never see K2 million in their lives,” she said.

During his remarks, Lusambo also said Col Panji and his brothers missed the chance to put their lives in order during the 27 years their father Dr Kenneth Kaunda was President, and that if one was an idiot they should not expect that the next person will be an idiot also, But Dr Charlotte said most Zambians have a great deal of respect for Dr Kaunda in terms of how we brought up his children as respectful and professional citizens in their own rights.

She urged Lusambo to remember history with a little more dignity that just portraying himself as being abrasive.

Dr Charlotte said Dr Panji was exercising his own rights as a senior citizen, and was within his rights to report Tasila to the ACC. He said this was also a welcome move for the person being reported to the investigating wings to clear themselves of any wrongdoing.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Lusambo said K2 million was nothing to start reporting Tasila to the investigate wings for, as some even use that same amount of money just for shopping.

“You people this is not a time to start PHD, pulling her down pulling him down. This is a time to start clapping for people who are doing well. This is a time to start encouraging Zambians to have money. This is the time. I went to China, I met with a colleague, the governors there who were telling me that for us as China we want to have our own billionaires, our own millionaires in dollars so that we can run our economy ourselves,” Lusambo said. “We don’t want to run this economy depending on other people. But we can only do that if we stop jealousy in our country because K2 million there are a lot of people in this country who have more than that money. A lot of people, a lot. So if for arguments sake she spent K2 million, what is K2 million? What is K2 million? We have businessmen, we have people doing other things in this country with K2 million.”

Lusambo said civil servants were getting that amount of money in pensions, including those in parastatals.

“What is K2million, the money which we can even start talking about? K2 million people go out and do the shopping, with K2million. They do the shopping with K2 million. And investigating what? What has she stolen? She has stolen from who?” Lusambo asked. “So Patson let Panji actually concentrate on other things which can add value to the wellbeing of Zambians and I am happy that Panji is in Chipata.”

In a follow up letter to ACC, Col Panji has asked ACC to investigate the source of Tasila’s K2million cash money she paid to buy a 600-hectares farm from the late Reverend Ben Zulu. -Daily Revelation