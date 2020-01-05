BOWMAN Lusambo’s ‘Cheese’ video was insulting, nauseating and brought to light the inadequacy of his leadership style, says Harrison Muyeba Musonda.

Reacting to a video of Lusambo, the Lusaka Province minister, in which he said some Zambians in the diaspora are employed as toilet cleaners and would thus be surprised that Zambia has developed so much that most citizens eat cheese, Musonda said there was need to examine the calibre of leaders the country had embraced.

The video, which late last year went viral, showed Lusambo saying he has friends who went to America and were now back for Christmas with money earned from cleaning toilets.

Zambians in the diaspora were offended by Lusambo’s sentiment, describing them as an insult as they were genuinely earning their money.

Musonda said in a statement that those who felt injured and resorted to insulting Lusambo were “wasting” their precious time and energy.

“If some people are happy and are supportive of the Lusambo Cheese Video that has made rounds on social media, then we need to examine ourselves as a people and ask this question: is this the calibre of leaders that Zambians have embraced in the 21stcentury? Such rhetoric coming from one who calls himself a leader should be treated as malicious and distasteful because it was way below the dignity of the office he holds and those who care about the affairs and the future of our country cannot let it go around without comment,” Musonda said.

He further said a leader would be sinking low to make eating cheese a campaign tool instead of concentrating on policy matters.

“A good number of decent Zambians who watched or listened to this video will agree that Bowman needs to bow down to the people he injured and apologise. The video was insulting, nauseating and brought to light the inadequacy of his leadership style,” he said.

“Those who felt injured have resorted to insulting him but they are wasting their precious time and energy because such behaviour is often exhibited by people with ill-gotten money, which make them insensitive to the feelings of others: ‘Jeremiah 17:11- As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool’.”

Musonda added that it was one thing to be a leader and another to be an informed and exposed leader, of which Lusambo lacked in all aspects.

“First and foremost, it is extremely disheartening that a man who calls himself a leader would sink so low as to make eating cheese a campaign tool instead of concentrating on policy matters pertaining to food security, job creation, youth unemployment, education, economic growth, water reticulation, and preservation, securing the future of the unborn generations, fighting theft within the rank and file of government, fighting corruption in higher offices, curbing deforestation in Zambia and protecting our mineral rights and watersheds,” Musonda said.

He added that what Lusambo showed was the level of immaturity by some leaders in the central government, for their poor judgment, choice of words and total disrespect of those who contribute to the economy through remittance of money to their beloved country.

Musonda further said Lusambo’s inferiority complex should be forgiven for he lacks the integrity of a true leader.

He said listening to his statemnt made many Zambians in the diaspora conclude that it was coming from an empty tin.

“Paul in 1 Corinthians 13:1 admonished such people who have no love as empty tins making useless noise: ‘Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal’. What Lusambo exhibited was that he does not love the unemployed youth of Zambia and the diaspora community,” he said.

“Such rhetoric is from one whose mental ability cannot decipher the importance of the diaspora community in relation to the economic growth of Zambia.”

Musonda further said Lusambo needed to understand that some countries whose labour laws were well established have used the diaspora community to grow their economies and today they have become economic forces on the world economic stage.

He noted that countries such as the Philippines had at one time export of domestic servants and nurses as is main foreign exchange.

He said Israel’s economy grew from the Jews in the diaspora and China used the diaspora community to import ideas, which they used for their economic advantage, as did India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

“Shoprite is not a necessity for rural people. Zambians need affordable cornmeal than cheese. Another good example is the mountainous country of Nepal whose economy depends on exporting Ghukka soldiers and security officers to western countries, yet Lusambo thinks Zambians working in the diaspora are underdogs of society,” he said.

“How in the world did Lusambo ever think that the western capitalised economy of Zambia could be compared to the self-sustaining economy of the United Arab Emirates? Never, until people like him leave the political stage, Zambia is headed for difficult days ahead.”

Musonda further said Lusambo should start advocating decreasing the so many drinking holidays that he enjoys every year so that Zambia could be more productive than to embarrass himself on matters he knows little about.

He said as Lusaka Province minister, Lusambo should be seen at the helm of calling for an Indaba with the diaspora community and engage them on how to improve the economy and create jobs.

“This is what President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and the President of Ghana have done. They have created a conducive environment to attract Diasporans to invest back at home and use them in various economic development projects. Lusambo should never look at Diasporans as enemies but as partners in development. Youth unemployment is on the rise, there is need to cooperate with the Diaspora community,” he said.

Musonda lamented watching poor unemployed youths cheer Lusambo as he made a fool of himself by talking about cheese.

He told the minister that “Zambians don’t need cheese” but affordable cornmeal, good health facilities, good schools, access to clean water, and a corrupt-free government that would be accountable to the electorate, total human rights based on freedom of speech and a clean electoral system.

“I wonder if people in places like Kanzenzi, Chinyama Litapi, Kawunga Mashi, Lambwe Chomba, kwana Bwalya, Mpweto, Dundumwenzi, Lower Zambezi and many rural dwellings care about cheese when they cannot afford a bag of cornmeal,” Musonda said.

“It’s a question of time before the Zambian youth who now sing and dance for him shall turn against him and shout in unison, mutwaleni ku Chimbokaila! Chimbokaila! Chimbokaila. It is just befitting that Lusambo will one day soon be calling for your cousins in the Diaspora for help and to visit you at Mukobeko,” said Musonda.

“Don’t forget that people never forget and the long hand of the law is always fresh at reopening some cold cases. The Mukula Saga remains unresolved, deforestation is on the increase.”

Musonda further lamented that as Lusambo boasts of eating cheese and buying his groceries at Shoprite, the once dense forests filled with Mukula trees were crying, the poor people whose land had been taken away were crying, and the spirits of the dead who died without getting their pension money linger on in pain.

He further schooled Lusambo that cheese was not food but a catalyst for coronary diseases.

He warned Zambians to ‘stay away from such’.

In his lamentations, Musonda said, “If this is all Zambia has to offer in terms of leadership, then we better brace ourselves for volcanic eruption when our youth take to the street and call for change. What a waste of leadership. Aren’t Zambians tired with the inept leadership from people like Lusambo? Aren’t Zambians tired of theft in higher offices? Aren’t Zambians tired of the deforestation of our land? Aren’t Zambians tired of keeping the unemployed youth in their homes? Aren’t Zambians tired of being lied to and blindfolded in the belief that all is well? Aren’t Zambians tired at the level of disunity among us perpetuated by the tribalism syndrome?”

Musonda further called on Zambians to gear up for the 2021 elections.

“Zambians have been afflicted enough, Zambians have been robbed enough, the Zambian land has been raped enough and now Zambians need healing from its oppressors. If at all we are tired, let us all gear up for the 2021 vote,” said Musonda.