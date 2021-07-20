BOWMAN LUSAMBO writes;

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!

We are in receipt of this letter from Andrew Kamanga’s lawyers demanding that we cease to comment on his poor leadership at Football House which we believe has affected the performance of our much loved Chipolopolo.

We wish to affirm to Mr Kamanga’s lawyers that as long as their client wants to remain at Football House, he should be ready to be criticized, and criticized heavily.

Gagging us is a very stupid attempt at perpetuating the nonsense going on at Football House. Andrew should know that he can only manage to intimidate his wife and his kids.

Andrew should quickly realize that he is occupying a public office and he has drawing allowances from the public purse. What gives him the nerve to stop people discussing his poor leadership when he and his cronies had the audacity to even form a parallel football league in 2011? If the Kalusha Bwalya executive was petty as Andrew is today, would we even be here today?

Granted, if the results improve on the pictch, no football fan in Zambia would criticize his leadership but as long as Chipolopolo boys continue losing to Eswatini, he should expect more noise at higher decibels from us.

We are football fans and we make noise all the time, if he cannot stand the noise from football fans, let him get out of Football House now, follow his Micho or take a holiday at some island somewhere to enjoy his peace.