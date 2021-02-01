BOWMAN SAYS ANDREW KAMANGA MUST GO ‘OTHERWISE’

Good morning, it’s another beautiful day that the Lord has made and we shall be glad and rejoice in it.

As schools open today, let us ensure our children are briefed on how they can prevent Covid-19 infections.

As parent and guardians, we need to realise that we also have a role to play in preventing Covid-19 as our children head off to school. Government through the Ministry of General Education and the Provincial Multisectoral Covid Task Team, we have worked round the clock to ensure that all schools in the Province were ready for opening today.

But this is a depressing Monday for some of us football lovers. Again our much loved Chipolopolo boys were booted out of a continental tournament by Morocco.

Its undeniable that our football is sinking and it has been since Andrew Kamanga took over Football House.

As painful as the 3-1 loss to Morocco is, I feel this is symptomatic of the many things that have gone wrong with our football since my brother Andrew took over.

Since his mandate to run FAZ has long expired and he is not the type to resign, I am asking the football family across Zambia to come up with a suitable candidate to replace Andrew as quickly as possible before we get back to the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

An interim executive should be put in place to run football until the next AGM is held to usher in a new executive. The process of identifying a suitable successor should be given now. I am making this plea as a football lover and not as a Minister in government.