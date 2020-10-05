BOWMAN’S INSULT TO SATA, WHAT DO THE TRUE GREENS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT IT?

Bowman Lusambo said at the PF rally in Chingola that President Edgar Lungu has not destroyed the economy, he’s only fixing the damage and mess he inherited.

President Lungu inherited leadership from President Michael Sata (MHSRIP)

Is Bowman insinuating that President Sata left a mess that Lungu is trying to clean up?

Any faithful long serving member of the PF would never insult President Michael Sata, the founding father of the PF.

It’s only the MMD group of vultures that have infiltrated and taken over the PF which Sata worked and suffered for 10 years to build who would say such things.

Those that reap where they did not sow.

By the way, when President Sata died ;

The dollar was at K6.4, its now at K20.5 that’s X3

When President Sata died national debt was at $9.8 Billion, its now at $18.5 Billion.

Inflation was 7%, it’s now 16%.

A bag of mealie meal was K60, it’s now over K100.

Fuel was K7, it’s now K17.

So it’s very clear which of the two presidents has destroyed the economy, its Lungu. -NDC