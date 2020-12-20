BOY, 17 ALLEGEDLY RAPED BY WOMAN OF SALAMA PARK

By Darius Choonya

A 17 Year old boy of Lusaka’s Kamanga compound has been left traumatized after allegedly being raped by a woman of Salama Park under her husband’s watch.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the woman’s husband forced the boy who worked for them as a garden boy to sleep with his wife while he filmed act.

It has also been alleged that after the act, the couple collected the three condoms containing the boy’s semen.

The victim has also told Diamond News that he was threatened with death if he refused to have sex with the woman.

Efforts to get a comment from the couple proved futile by broadcast time as all their phones were switched off.

The family of the victim has expressed shock over what transpired. -Diamond TV