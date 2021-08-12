BOY, 17 SHOT BY POLICE IN MONGU STILL DETAINED

Police in Mongu is holding a 17-year male juvenile identified as Wamundila Wamumndila who was shot in the stomach by the police last Friday during UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to Mongu.

Meanwhile, UPND Member of the National Committee Likando Mufalali has demanded for the immediate release of the juvenile, describing the action by the Police as brutal and an infringement on the human rights.

Wamundila Wamundila was shot by police on Friday, 6 August, 2021 for stoning a Police vehicle.

At the time, police were displacing UPND supporters who thronged their party leader in Mongu, Hakainde Hichilema.