BOYFRIEND KILLS LOVER AND LATER COMMITS SUICIDE

A nursing student at Chitambo College of Nursing has killed his girlfriend and later killed himself.



The lady identified as Mapalo was killed by her boyfriend yesterday because she wanted to end the relationship and in the early hours of today, the boyfriend also killed himself.



According to multiple sources, the reason behind his actions was that he couldn’t take the pain of the heart break because they made a covenant and were engaged.

Credit: Zed Diary