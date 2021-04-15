Interesting read by Stanley Mudenda;

“BOYS FROM BAROTSE

My people are bad news! By my people, I mean The Lozis. Boy, oh boy! You don’t want to mess around with my people. I don’t mean these sindambi-eating and kachasu-drinking miscreants who roam the villages of Choma, Namwala and Itezhi-tezhi stealing goats and chickens, I mean the real Lozi Mandunas, the crocodile eating, the demon-taming and no-nonsense razzle-dazzling impis –lone commandos who can take down armies. These are the real Lozis I am talking about, my people.

Think of Commander Shapa Wakung’uma , and cold shivers will run down the spines of any crankshaft-lifting thugs who call themselves KOMANDAs. Remember how Officer Shapa clobbered a battalion of panga-armed lunatics from Inter-City who went to terrorise Sesheke villagers during an election. He wired them so thoroughly that even their recruiters felt the pain.

Eyewitnesses reported Shapa braving the pangas that threatened to slice him into mincemeat and descended on cadres who had threatened to burn down a police station. He clobbered them single-handedly and left dozens with broken bones and a couple requiring oxygen support.

Those who survived the beating threw away their pangas and tried to get away in their cruisers. Unfortunately, Shapa overtook them and overturned those getaway vehicles and set some ablaze. He pursued the offending scoundrels on foot to their camps which he invaded and continued whipping the komandas who started crying in their mother tongues while begging for mercy. The only thing which saved the rascals was a stand-down order from Lusaka by the IG himself. That was a feat for which Shapa was fired for.

That Sesheke election brought us one Romeo Kang’ombe. The youthful Honourable is a firebrand of the moment. He is another of my people. He recently got convicted for dismantling and rearranging the dental formulae of two heavily-armed police officers who were harassing him in Muchinga when he went for tourism.

The circumstances under which the Honourable MP turned Kickboxer are not clear, but it was reported that after being taunted beyond human endurance, Romeo unleashed a powerful left round kick which swept the officers off their feet and sent them spinning several times in the air before they landed some 7 metres from Romeo in a miserable pile of groaning human flesh.

A constable who cocked his gun and levelled it to shoot had no opportunity to pull the trigger. Romeo was on him faster than Mike Tyson and gave him one upper-cut which uprooted his incisors. The Constable is said to have thrown away his gun and took to his heels and ran all the way home. It is said he resigned from the service the following day.

The two officers who had been felled by that one kick staggered up after a couple of minutes utterly disoriented and perplexed. It took 2 weeks of mental health treatment with herbs imported from Zaire at a witch doctor’s clinic to fetch the memories of the two officers back. It was how they reported the lawmaker to themselves for assault.

I dare you with my people. Watch out against any Lozi name with an apostrophe. Shapa Wakung’uma and Romeo Kang’ombe are just examples of the boys from Barotse.”