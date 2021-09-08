Mr Christopher M Mvunga has resigned with immediate effect

Bank of Zambia Governor Mr Christopher M Mvunga has resigned with immediate effect.

Dr Francis Chipimo has been appointed Acting Central Bank Governor.

Meanwhile President Hichilema has fired Secretary to Treasury Mr Fredson Yamba and has since appointed Mr Felix Nkulukusa.

In a related development President Hichilema has fired Smart Zambia National Coordinator Dr. Martin Mtonga.