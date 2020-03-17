BOZ GOVERNOR SHOULD ADDRESS ZAMBIANS ON THE FUTURE OF THE KWACHA

The Bank of Zambia governer needs to address the nation on the future of the Kwacha, today the local currency closed at K16.5, it’s just a few days away from reaching K17.

We can’t have total silence from those entrusted to preserve the value of our currency while it deteriorates like this.

This significant loss in the value of the kwacha is causing hyperinflation and a sharp rise in the cost of household groceries which are mostly imported from South Africa.

Zambians can’t keep up with these new prices and the BOZ governer needs to present a credible plan to the people of Zambia on how they plan to bring the exchange rate under control.