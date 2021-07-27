BP RETIREES BLAME HH FOR THEIR SUFFERING
Former BP Zambia workers want President Edgar Lungu to intervene in their K408 million pension plight against their former employers that include a company in which UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has shares.
Lead plaintiff Expendito Chipalo says 235 ex-workers have been affected, of whom 128 have died without receiving their benefits.
“We have exhausted all the court processes and it is purely inhuman to continue to be denied benefits that rightfully belong to
us. As we have all aged, the ‘casualty figure’ may rise very rapidly,” Chipalo said.
One wonders why some Zambians have traded sanity with stupidity. Is Lungu above Courts of Law? If you have exhausted Court processes, it is either you have no good case or you do not have any claims. We all know that the Courts are the only place where justice is served if at you have a good case. Are you saying all the Courts you went to did not know why you went there?
This lead claimant is a PF cadre,even in 2016 around election time he came out with the same claim and asking ECL to assist and 5 years down the line he’s back again.