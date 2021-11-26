THE country must brace for serious challenges under the new dawn government because it does not have any economic recovery plan as earlier promised, Patriotic Front (PF) national mobilisation chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.

Mr Mwamba popularly known as GBM said the proposed adjustment of fuel pump price and electricity tariffs will hurt many Zambians.

Mr Mwamba reminded President Hakainde Hichilema that the people he would punish were the ones who voted for him.

He said it was wrong for a leader to suffocate ordinary Zambians who were already struggling to earn a living.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Mwamba, a former UPND vice president for administration, said Zambians must stand firm and take on the new government for it to deliver on its promises.

He said so far in the 100 days the new dawn had clocked in power, there was nothing to show but was only concentrating on matters that would worsen the poverty.

Mr Mwamba said Zambians who voted for President Hichilema should ensure that he delivered on his promises of reducing fuel to K5, and reducing load shedding.

“The only thing Mr Hichilema is doing currently is pushing the ordinary Zambians to the wall. He has forgotten so easily, he is now flying worldwide while Zambians are being subjected to extreme poverty,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said a leader must aim to reduce the living standards of people unlike pushing them to hardship.

He said the UPND criticised former President Edgar Lungu who tried his best to ensure especially the poor had a stable living standard.-Daily Nation