If I could beat you in 2015 as a newcomer, I will most certainly wire you come 2021!

By Smart Eagles Reporter

With just under 12 months to go before general elections in 2021, President Edgar Lungu has asked United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to brace himself for another embarrassing defeat.

President Lungu said in 2015, he was just a newcomer on the ballot paper who competed against a man who had been there several times before and beat him pants down.

He said in 2016, he walloped Mr Hichilema a second time and stated that if he could beat him twice when he was just a new comer on the ballot, he would most certainly not fail to do it again now that he was a seasoned President.

He laughed off the narrative being advanced by Mr Hichilema that he was scared of him and said it was Hichilema himself that was scared which is why he wanted desperately for PF to have another candidate.

He said his party had delivered massive development in an unprecedented manner in a short space of time and that the people of Zambia have seen for themselves what the PF is caple of doing.

He urged the People of Lukashya to turn up in large numbers to vote for the PF Candidate Mr George Chisanga whom he vouched for as a person who is educated, responsible and ready to work for them to the best of his ability.

President Lungu said this when he drummed up support for George Chisanga at Tazara Market this afternoon, shortly after commissioning the New Tazara Market.

The Lukashya seat fell vacant after the demise of Hon. Mwenya Munkonge.