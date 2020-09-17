If I could beat you in 2015 as a newcomer, I will most certainly wire you come 2021!
By Smart Eagles Reporter
With just under 12 months to go before general elections in 2021, President Edgar Lungu has asked United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to brace himself for another embarrassing defeat.
President Lungu said in 2015, he was just a newcomer on the ballot paper who competed against a man who had been there several times before and beat him pants down.
He said in 2016, he walloped Mr Hichilema a second time and stated that if he could beat him twice when he was just a new comer on the ballot, he would most certainly not fail to do it again now that he was a seasoned President.
He laughed off the narrative being advanced by Mr Hichilema that he was scared of him and said it was Hichilema himself that was scared which is why he wanted desperately for PF to have another candidate.
He said his party had delivered massive development in an unprecedented manner in a short space of time and that the people of Zambia have seen for themselves what the PF is caple of doing.
He urged the People of Lukashya to turn up in large numbers to vote for the PF Candidate Mr George Chisanga whom he vouched for as a person who is educated, responsible and ready to work for them to the best of his ability.
President Lungu said this when he drummed up support for George Chisanga at Tazara Market this afternoon, shortly after commissioning the New Tazara Market.
The Lukashya seat fell vacant after the demise of Hon. Mwenya Munkonge.
Iyoo kwena! This is what we used to say when we were children ati, ” self praise has no commendation.” Massive development? When in doubt check the exchange rate. Mwanawasa never constantly bragged but his work spoke for him. I pray lukashya says it loud and clear.
Only God knows the future.
Those who don’t want to learn from history are already condemned to repeat historical follies.
In Bemba we say “Ako usulile ekopa noko!”
Take it easy ba ECL. Manage you Chikonko well. If you are sure you are winning, why are you making so much noise about it? In Bemba we have another saying: “Abakali tabalanda.” Which means d0gs that bark often seldom bite!
In reality ba Lungu you have NEVER won any legitimate elections, not even in your own sinking boat, except for your mfwitis like Samuel Chavula and Chula Sawue.
Play a legitimately fair game in which you are disqualified and you are already a loser.
Naunfwikisha for sure mwebantu. Someone says ine nafumine ku Chawama, ninshi ndifwontini nshakwetemano nefyakucita nshakwete …., so its true, how do you expect someone with such an act no leadership qualities to develop a nation?
Mr president sir after the great Sata you were just given the position. 2016 was rigged else HH should be head of state. Sorry sir you can bluff yourself but not us.