PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda has urged Zambians to brace themselves for harder times in 2020.

Reacting to the increase in bus fares following an increment in fuel pump prices effected a week before new year, Banda said the economy under the PF government was not showing any signs of recovery.

He said Zambians were being exploited through the hike of prices of goods and services when salaries remained stagnant.

Banda said the increase of bus fares would skyrocket the cost of living for ordinary Zambians.

“PAC feels the hike in bus fares is too much and will increase further the cost of living as people will now be required to spend more on transport. We also expect an increase in the cost of food as women who order their merchandise from Soweto will also increase the retail prices of their merchandise,” he said.

“Prices of goods and services, especially imported products, are also likely to go up due to the increase in fuel prices. We urge Zambians to brace themselves for harder times in 2020 as the economy is showing no signs of recovery under the Patriotic Front government.”

Banda said the hike in bus fares were too much for the poor citizen to afford.

“The increase in bus fares on long distance routes by 13 per cent, K2 on Inter-mine Copperbelt routes, K1 on Copperbelt local routes, K2 on Lusaka local routes and K2 on Lusaka Peri-Urban routes is too much and is imposing additional burden on the common man who is already struggling to put food on the table,” he said.

Banda said it was difficult to comprehend how the K2 and 13 per cent was arrived at when the increase of fuel was less than K2.

He said the Ministry of Transport and Communications failed to represent Zambians and settled for unreasonable increases.

“With petrol prices having increased by K1.64 and diesel by K1.36 in December last year, PAC expected that bus fares would at least increase by K0.50 or K1 on local routes and between 5 per cent and 10 per cent on long distance routes and not K2 and 13 per cent announced by RTSA,” said Banda.

The government has also hiked electricity tariffs.