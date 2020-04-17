Friday April 17, 2020

“Whoever has made face masks from PF material has done so in own capacity,”

Smart Eagles Reporter

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila says his office has not sunctioned the making and distribution of any Covid 19 prevention face masks, in PF material.

Hon. Mwila said he has recieved news of PF branded face masks with shock because he has at no time authorized the making of such products, stating as far as he and the Patriotic Front is concerned, the fight against Covid 19 is apolitical and cannot be politicized.

He said the Government of the Republic of Zambia, Under the able stewardship of His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has done a tremendous job in the fight against Covid 19 in the nation and emphasised that as a party, they would not do anything to reverse the gains that have been posted by the Head of State and Government.

He said Covid 19 is a global catastrophe which has not spared Zambia and urged all citizens to fight the pandemic in one accord without looking to politicize the fight.

He said as a party, the PF is doing its part to support the fight by making donations across the country, the latest being the K150,000 which he presented to government at the Ministry of Health briefing yesterday.

“I want to emphasise that the Secretariat has not sunctioned anyone to make face masks using party regalia. Those who have done so have done so in their individual capacity. As a party, we distance ourselves from that action. The fight against Covid 19 is apolitical. We urge all citizens including our members not to attempt to politicize this fight. Allow government to do their work in peace. The President has done a tremendous Job in this fight. Let’s not reverse the gains that have been posted by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and government, ” he said.

The PF SG said this in an interview with Smart Eagles this morning.

He took time to urge all Zambians to comply to the guidelines of social distancing, maintaining high levels of hygiene, wearing face masks and shying away from crowds so that the fight against Covid 19 can be won quickly in the nation.