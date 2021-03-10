BRAVE SOUTH AFRICAN TEENAGER SHOOTS HER RAPIST IN THE HEAD

A brave 15 year-old South African teenager shot dead the man who raped her on Saturday night at around 21:00.

“The young girl who had been forced into the bush at gun point by the suspect was ordered to undress. The man also undressed and proceeded to rape her,” says Captain Eddie Boboko, the South African Police Spokesperson (SAPS).

The girl saw an opportunity when she spotted her rapist’s firearm, seemingly on the ground, grabbed it and shot him in the head with it.

SAPS have opened cases of rape and an inquest docket. “The deceased has not yet been identified,” Boboko told the Merafong Observer. The young girl will also receive counseling for the trauma she has experienced.

Photo: The suspect after he was shot by his young victim.

Source: Merafong Observer/Fyambe Media