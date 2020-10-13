Police in Mufulira have arrested one person while another is on the run after they allegedly stole goods belonging to the Ministry of Health valued at over K102,000.

The thieves hired a taxi driver who, instead of taking them to where they wanted to go, drove them straight to the police station where one suspect was arrested.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the two had managed to break into the offices of the Ministry of Health and went away with the goods.

She named some of the goods as a Fridge, Power Pack, an extension cable, four Compunter monitors, and two hard drives all valued at K102,945.

The two suspects are alleged to have booked a taxi after stealing the consignment headed to an unknown location.

According to Mrs Katanga, the Taxi Driver had already noticed he was driving thieves.

Mrs Katanga said instead of driving the two to their destination, the taxi driver drove the two straight to the Police Station.

She said upon arriving, one of the two suspected thieves managed to find his way out and ran away as police managed to apprehend one.

Mrs Katanga identified the arrested as Innocent Kasongo, 21, further adding that police has launched a manhunt for the other suspect.