A Brazillian judge has ordered the Netflix comedy The First Temptation of Christ to be ‘banned’ in the country as the film depicts Jesus as gay.

The show followed Jesus as he brings what appears to be his boyfriend back home to meet the Holy Family.

Subsequently, the brainchild of YouTube comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos caused a huge upset with millions demanding the festive special be removed from Netflix immediately for ‘seriously offending’ Christians.

Now, a Brazilian judge has moved to ban the film in the country. He ruled: ‘The right to freedom of expression…is not absolute.’

The ban, however, is only temporary – a full decision on the matter is yet to be made.

According to the BBC, Judge Benedicto Abicai made his decision to appease the furious Christians who had picketed against the show. They organised a petition to ban the programme which garnered over 2 million signatures.

‘Exhibiting the “artistic production”… may cause graver and more irreparable damage than its suspension,’ the judge wrote.

Neither Netflix of production company Porta dos Fundos have commented on the news.

Netflix’s synopsis of the show reads: ‘Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.’

Son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – who described himself as a ‘proud’ homophobe – Eduardo Bolsonaro, launched a scathing attack on the film in a Twitter rant.

‘We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 percent of the population?’ he wrote.

In an initial statement following the backlash, Porta dos Fundos said: ‘We value artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country.’

The First Temptation of Christ is available to stream now on Netflix.