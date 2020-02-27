Induna Iñunde, Ms Irene Muyenga, who is the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) minister in charge of foreign relations, has led a delegation of other BRE Senior Induna, as emissaries of the Litunga of Barotseland to this year’s N’cwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Zambia.

Ms Irene Muyenga is the first female to hold such a high office of Senior Induna at the Namuso Kuta, Barotseland’s central government house, where she was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Limulunga royal Kuta towards the end of 2016.

His Majesty, the Litunga Imwiko II, is now setting the pace to include more women in his cabinet who will hold senior offices and perform higher responsibilitie

s.

MORE ABOUT IRENE M. MUYENGA, Manager Director/CEO

Ms Irene Muyenga is currently the Managing Director of Savenda General Insurance Limited, a fast-growing and dynamic insurance company. She has been in the insurance industry for almost 30 years having held the position of Group Managing Director of ZSIC Ltd for 10 years. She has previously held membership on Boards of NAPSA, ZIBCT, NHBT, UNZA among others and has further served on international organizations as Chairperson, President and Vice-Chairperson for the Organisation of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) respectively.

Currently, Ms Muyenga holds membership on Boards of several private and public sector companies notably ZAMBEEF, BARCLAYS, ZAMBEZI RE, and MULUNGUSHI UNIVERSITY. She has a wealth of experience in insurance, business management, and Corporate Governance.

She is a fellow of the Zambia Institute of Bankers and Financial Services and an Associate Member of Insurance Institute of Zambia.

SOURCE: Barotseland Broadcasting Network