By Kangwanda Mucembele

The Barotse Royal Establishment yesterday held a meeting with justice minister given Lubinda in Limulunga Royal village. The meeting only ended at 21:00hrs.

Given Lubinda arrived in Barotseland secretly late afternoons and proceeded to Limulunga Kuta. His arrival was very secret that not even his PF party did not know about his trip.

All BRE Indunas were in attendance and given took about 5 hours explaining to them each article clause of the bill 10 amendments. The BRE took time to ask questions and they were answered. There was also a phone call conference between President Edgar Lungu, Vice President Inonge wina and attorney general Likando Kalaluka.

In the meeting it was discussed that, the BRE should support the bill 10, because president Edgar Lungu is going to change a lot of things in the region. The issues of illegal Chiefs, Barotseland agreement of 1964 and other things. The meeting ended late in the evening.

And this morning all Barotse MPs will be in Limulunga attending the crucial meeting with the BRE full council of Indunas and Justice minister Given Lubinda. The meeting is starting this morning around 10:00hrs.

Wait for more details later.