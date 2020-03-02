BRE TO OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THE DATE FOR THE 2020 KUOMBOKA CEREMONY THIS WEEK

Barotseland Broadcasting Network, Reporter

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Will this week officially announce the date for this year`s prestigious Kuomboka ceremony.

Addressing the fourth session of Kuomboka preparatory meeting held in Lealui yesterday, Saa kuta, Kuomboka/Kufuluhela national chairperson Induna Mukulwakashiko, Mr. Mowa Zambwe, told the meeting that this week on Tuesday or Wednesday the date for this year`s Kuomboka ceremony will be given to the public.

Induna Mukulwakashiko, told the meeting that the BRE have since proposed two dates of which one date will be picked as the official date for this year`s Kuomboka ceremony. Induna Mukulwakashiko told the meeting that the date was already set but just wanted ratification or approval of His Majesty the litunga (King) of Barotseland, and that by Tuesday or Wednesday the date will be officially given to the public.

Kuomboka, is the ceremony in which the Litunga, the King of Barotseland, migrates from Lealui (the winter capital) in Barotse floodplains to limulunga (the summer capital), using his Royal barge called the Nalikwanda. Under the reign of the current litunga, the ceremony is held in April/May.

