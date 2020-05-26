BRE U-TURN TO SUPPORT BILL 10, SAYS BILL 10 IS A PROGRESSIVE DOCUMENT AND THAT BAROTSELAND MPS SHOULD SUPPORT BILL 10 IN PARLIAMENT
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says it supports Zambian Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 because it is a progressive document and that Bill 10 should be supported by all well meaning Zambian citizens.
According to Zambia National Broadcasting corporation (ZNBC) news of yesterday, monitored by Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN), Ngambela Mukela Manyando stated that the Zambian Constitutional amendment Bill number 10 was a progressive document and that Barotseland Mps should support Bill 10 when it comes to parliament in the next session.
Ngambela Manyando said the BRE Will summon all the Mps from Barotseland in limulunga to discuss the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10.
Ngambela Mukela Manyando said this when Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda presented the Zambian Constitution amendment bill number 10 to His Majesty the litunga (King) of Barotseland yesterday in limulunga.
Last year Ngambela Mukela Manyando rubbished and rejected the controversial NDF resolutions stating that the Bill 10 was evil because it had clauses which had effect on destruction of traditions and customs of one section of the same country, especially Barotseland .
We were already told that there is no place known as Barotseland in Zambia. We only have Western province. Learned constitutional lawyers have already told the Zambian citizens that bill10 is a bad bill and wildy rejected by many, Western province inclusive. Just eat the change left after buying councillors. A normal wise person should ask himself why Pf insists on passing bill10. It is for Pf’s perpetual stay in office. Say No to third term for the country to move forward. There is no harm in eating your money you pay through tax and U-turn again when you come back to your senses.