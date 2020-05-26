BRE U-TURN TO SUPPORT BILL 10, SAYS BILL 10 IS A PROGRESSIVE DOCUMENT AND THAT BAROTSELAND MPS SHOULD SUPPORT BILL 10 IN PARLIAMENT

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says it supports Zambian Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 because it is a progressive document and that Bill 10 should be supported by all well meaning Zambian citizens.

According to Zambia National Broadcasting corporation (ZNBC) news of yesterday, monitored by Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN), Ngambela Mukela Manyando stated that the Zambian Constitutional amendment Bill number 10 was a progressive document and that Barotseland Mps should support Bill 10 when it comes to parliament in the next session.

Ngambela Manyando said the BRE Will summon all the Mps from Barotseland in limulunga to discuss the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando said this when Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda presented the Zambian Constitution amendment bill number 10 to His Majesty the litunga (King) of Barotseland yesterday in limulunga.

Last year Ngambela Mukela Manyando rubbished and rejected the controversial NDF resolutions stating that the Bill 10 was evil because it had clauses which had effect on destruction of traditions and customs of one section of the same country, especially Barotseland .