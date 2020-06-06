BRE/West Mps meeting over Bill 10 concludes but full of confusion

The meeting that was called by the NGAMBELA between the west members of Parliament and the the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) over the Zambian constitution amendment Bill number 10 just ended this evening in limulunga, the MPs and BRE Indunas rejected the so called Bill 10 stating Bill 10 was evil and that the Bill should not be entertained in parliament.

In the meeting Prof. Lungwangwa, the Ngambela and some senior indunas supported Bill 10 stating that the current article 165 of the Zambian constitution was undermining the litunga of Barotseland and that Bill 10 will address the current traditional problems brought by article 165 of the Zambian constitution.

The ngambela and the BRE indunas will on Monday 8th June, 2020 conduct a meeting amongst themselves to review the resolutions of today’s meeting and then inform the MPS on what should follow.

The selected committee of six Mps led by Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta, Hon. Lungwangwa, Hon. Kangombe and others ,who came to represent other west MPS have since go back to their constituencies.