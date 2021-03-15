BREAKING NEWS: 3 ZAMBIANS DRAG ECZ TO COURT AS THEY DEMAND TO BE ADDED IN THE VOTER’S REGISTER

Three concerned citizens have this morning issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Electoral Commission of Zambia giving them until Wednesday 17th March 2021 to restore their right to vote.

In a four pages letter of demand from their lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company to the Attorney General and the ECZ, the trio lament against the discriminatory process used by the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue NRCs and the consequent inequality in the voters register as seen from the statistics issued by ECZ CEO Mr Nshindano on 25th February 2021.

They complain that they have been disenfranchised as a result of the unfair processes relating to the issuance of NRCs and the registration of voters. They consequently demand that the registration process be reopened or in the alternative that they be allowed to vote using the old voters register and old voters cards.

A response from the AG and the ECZ was awaited by press time.