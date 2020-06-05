‘ Justice Minister Given Lubinda to be present in the meeting”

By BWD Intelligence reporter

Barotse Royal Establiment has summoned all Members of Parliament from Western Province to the Kuta ( Palace) to warn and advise them to reject Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10.

And BRE has also summoned Justice Minister Given Lubinda to attend the meeting with UPND MPs tommorow 09:00hrs for Bill No. 10 Constitutional Amendment which BRE feels it is evil document that is targeting the Litungaship and further colonise Barotseland.

The Ngambela has made a royal call this week and the MPs are expected to have the meeting with the entire royal Court (Kuta) tommorow Saturday before Parliament resumes sitting.

The impeccable sources from BRE disclosed to Barotseland Watchdog that BRE will ask each MP to make their positions on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 and question Justice Minister Given Lubinda why is pushing for decorian piece of legisture.

Sources further said that during the planned meeting BRE is geared to warn and caution all MPs and Justice Minister Given to withdraw to stop supporting Bill No. 10 and advocate withdrawing it from Parliament.

“The issue is hot and the is silent war in between Government of Zambia and BRE institution. BRE have summoned all MPs from Western Province and Justice Minister Given Lubinda will be there. It is hot as BRE has known that Zambia wants to further kill and delete Barotseland on the Map. Bill No. 10 will reduce the powers of the Litunga and President will have powers to create confusion in Barotseland. Any MPs who will support this Bill No. 10 will be considered enemy number one of the people of Barotseland.” BRE Senior Induna reacted.

Meanwhile BWD is not aware whether Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Senanga MP will come to the meeting or follow royal instructions to reject Bill No. 19.

Traditionally, if the Litunga or BRE makes a royal call on you at the Kuta , no refusing to go there. If you refuse to go to the Kuta that is an insult to the office of the Litunga and you will be placed with a serious charge.

If the Bill 10 will pass through in Parliament this means Geoffrey Lungwangwa and MPs in Barotseland will be disciplined by BRE.

We are also told that Justice Given Lubinda will try all his best to convince BRE today to support Bill No. 10 before tommorow ‘ s meeting with some Opposition MPs from Western Province.

If this Bill 10 will pass through then BRE and the Litunga ‘ w powers will be reduced to nothing.