BREAKING NEWS: Dr Chitalu Chilufya Tests Positive For Coronavirus
May 27, 2020
immediately this article on zambian watchdog comes to my head Photo of the day: shaking hands despite coronavirus 17 March 2020 Money makes us forget the important stuff at times. Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya shaking bare hands after receiving a donation of K100, 000. This was during the press briefing where he announced escalated measures on the prevention of Covid19. One of the measures was that people should observe hygiene and avoid handshakes
immediately this article on zambian watchdog comes to my head
Photo of the day: shaking hands despite coronavirus
17 March 2020
Money makes us forget the important stuff at times.
Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya shaking bare hands after receiving a donation of K100, 000. This was during the press briefing where he announced escalated measures on the prevention of Covid19. One of the measures was that people should observe hygiene and avoid handshakes