  1. immediately this article on zambian watchdog comes to my head

    Photo of the day: shaking hands despite coronavirus
    17 March 2020
    Money makes us forget the important stuff at times.
    Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya shaking bare hands after receiving a donation of K100, 000. This was during the press briefing where he announced escalated measures on the prevention of Covid19. One of the measures was that people should observe hygiene and avoid handshakes

