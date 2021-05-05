EDGAR LUNGU IS ELIGIBLE TO STAND- CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The Constitutional Court has ruled once again that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to stand in the forth-coming 2021 General Elections.

Making a Judgement in a case brought by UPND Katuba member of parliament Bampi Kapalasa, the Court ruled that it has already settled the issues regarding the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu in the Dan Pule and Others Vs The Attorney General, Case 2017/CCZ/004 JudgementNo. 60 of 2018.

In a case brought to determine the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to stand as a presidential candidate in 2021, having served less than three years in his first term, the Constitutional Court determined that: ‘…the presidential tenure of office that ran from January 25, 2015 to September 13, 2016 and straddled two constitutional regimes, cannot be considered as a full term.

Bampi had petitioned the Constitutional Court to interpret Article 106(1)(3) and 106(a) and (b) amendment Act no.2 of 2016 and clarify whether or not President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12, 2021 elections after being sworn into office twice.

Details Coming!