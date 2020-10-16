NOW POLICE SUMMON HH TO MPIKA

Police in Chinsali have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe for questioning on Tuesday October,21st 2020 at 09:00hrs.

Police from Force Headquarters in Lusaka attempted to serve the summons on HH at the UPND Headquarters in Lusaka after 17.00 hours today but failed because there was no senior person to sign the summons.

The summons did not state the reasons for summoning President Hakainde Hichilema. Yesterday, police in Mpika also summoned Hon Kang’ombe to appear before them today.