Gassing Knows No Boundaries As The Kamfinsa Female Section Becomes The Latest Target.

In what appears to be a security breach, female inmates at Kamfinsa Correctional Service have become the latest victims of being gassed.

Close sources at Kamfinsa have disclosed that the female inmates were gassed last night and rushed to the hospital this morning.

However, circumstances in which the incident happened remains unclear as officers are trying by all means to keep the incident secret. – Zambia Reports