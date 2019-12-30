PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has fired the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Chanda Kasolo.

Kasolo announced his own dismissal stating that he was fired for what he termed giving contrary focus to a statement by State House on the proposed reduction of salaries of high income earners in the public service.

President Lungu through his Spokesperson, Isaac Chipampe directed that top bracket earners in the public service should suffer a reduction in their salaries to cushion the impact of the vulnerable during this economic crisis.

But Kasolo said the directive was voluntary as contractual and legal obligations would restrict the directive.

Chanda Kasolo writes…….

Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and tv showing last night regarding the Directive to cut salaries. I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all.

Chanda Kasolo.

State House Confirms The Firing Of Chanda Kasolo by President Lungu