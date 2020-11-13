BREAKING NEWS….

NAWAKWI FAILS TO PROVE BEFORE COURT THAT HH COMMITTED ANY CRIME DURING PRIVATISATION.

After being used to paint HH black she has been abandoned by those she was fighting a battle for she has completely failed to defend her public rantings before the court of law despite her like TAYALI telling the public that she had evindence against HH

Our advise to politicians make sure always you play issue based politics or else you will end up like NAWAKWI who will be paying $3,000,000

CIC PRESS TEAM