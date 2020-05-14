Home politics UPND Breaking News!!! PF Kanyala ward Councillor in Isoka district of Muchinga province... politicsPFUPND Breaking News!!! PF Kanyala ward Councillor in Isoka district of Muchinga province has resigned to join UPND May 14, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp PF Kanyala ward Councillor in Isoka district of Muchinga province has resigned to join UPND UPND MEDIA TEAM LATEST NEWS Breaking News!!! PF Kanyala ward Councillor in Isoka district of Muchinga province has resigned... zamobserver - May 14, 2020 1 HH is stingy And Not Suitable To Be President Of Zambia – GBM zamobserver - May 14, 2020 2 GCE And Grade 9 External Exams Set For 31st August 2020 zamobserver - May 14, 2020 0 Load more 1 COMMENT Simply Asking Was this councillor bought by UPndown? Let me not hear that it is a democratic right because if it was UPndown member it could have been a different story like no PF has bought him. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Simply Asking
Was this councillor bought by UPndown?
Let me not hear that it is a democratic right because if it was UPndown member it could have been a different story like no
PF has bought him.