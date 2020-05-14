 

PF Kanyala ward Councillor in Isoka district of Muchinga province has resigned to join UPND

UPND MEDIA TEAM

 

LATEST NEWS

Load more

1 COMMENT

  1. Simply Asking
    Was this councillor bought by UPndown?
    Let me not hear that it is a democratic right because if it was UPndown member it could have been a different story like no
    PF has bought him.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here