Southern African Nation Malawi’s constitutional court has nullified the outcome of the General elections that were held in Malawi on 21 May 2019 to elect the President, National Assembly and local government councillors.

A panel of five judges in Malawi read the ruling following an appeal challenging the results of last May’s presidential election.

Background…to the Malawi 2019 Elections

The BBC reported that a panel of five Concourt judges sat today to read their ruling following an appeal challenging the outcome of the chaotic President, National Assembly and local government elections.

President Peter Mutharika had clinched 38.6% of the vote making ensuring another five year reign.

A total of ten candidates had registered to contest the elections but key figures were Lazarus Chakwere and Saulos Chilima. Chakwere was breathing down Mutharika’s neck with 35.41% and Saulos Chilima had 20.24%, they then filed an appeal arguing and alleging that the plebiscite was unfair.

They both claimed that the election was marred by a lot of irregularities and thus should discredited.

The judges arrived in court in Lilongwe the capital city, under military escort as passions are high, to read their 500-page ruling.