BREAKING: PF ADOPTS KAPUTA DC FOR CHILUBI BY-

ELECTION.

The ruling Patriotic Front has adopted Kaputa district commissioner Francis Mulenga Fube as their candidate for the Chilubi parliamentary by-election slated for February 13, 2020.

Fube refused to resign from his position, thereby defying the Zambian Constitution that demands resignation of any civil servant before engaging in active politics.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced Fube’s adoption at a press briefing in Lusaka this morning.

Mwila urged those who had not been adopted to rally behind Fube and the party ahead of the crucial by-election.

The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Rosario Fundanga who was the area member of parliament on the PF ticket.

The following is the list of Chilubi parliamentary aspirants who sought adoption on the PF ticket:

1. Cephas Chabu

2. Christabel Kalasa

3. Daniel Mayuka Mwaba

4. Felix Funga

5. Francis Kazembe

6. Francis Mulenga Fube

7. Gabriel Kapapula

8. Gilbert Chilungu

9. Henry Kalenga

10. Lewis Kakulwa

11. Obbius Chabu Chisala

12. Oliver Kabonga

13. Oscar Mwape

14. Paipi Kwenda

15. Remmy Chisupa

16. Rosemary Chimbini

17. Simon Musonda

Mwila also announced health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and second deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama as campaign managers on the Island part of Chilubi, while Chilubi mainland campaign managers are Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) and PF parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile.