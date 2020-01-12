BREAKING: PF ADOPTS KAPUTA DC FOR CHILUBI BY-
ELECTION.
The ruling Patriotic Front has adopted Kaputa district commissioner Francis Mulenga Fube as their candidate for the Chilubi parliamentary by-election slated for February 13, 2020.
Fube refused to resign from his position, thereby defying the Zambian Constitution that demands resignation of any civil servant before engaging in active politics.
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced Fube’s adoption at a press briefing in Lusaka this morning.
Mwila urged those who had not been adopted to rally behind Fube and the party ahead of the crucial by-election.
The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Rosario Fundanga who was the area member of parliament on the PF ticket.
The following is the list of Chilubi parliamentary aspirants who sought adoption on the PF ticket:
1. Cephas Chabu
2. Christabel Kalasa
3. Daniel Mayuka Mwaba
4. Felix Funga
5. Francis Kazembe
6. Francis Mulenga Fube
7. Gabriel Kapapula
8. Gilbert Chilungu
9. Henry Kalenga
10. Lewis Kakulwa
11. Obbius Chabu Chisala
12. Oliver Kabonga
13. Oscar Mwape
14. Paipi Kwenda
15. Remmy Chisupa
16. Rosemary Chimbini
17. Simon Musonda
Mwila also announced health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and second deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama as campaign managers on the Island part of Chilubi, while Chilubi mainland campaign managers are Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) and PF parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile.