Home Obituary BREAKING: Zambian Prisoners Die In Road Accident ObituaryVideos BREAKING: Zambian Prisoners Die In Road Accident January 11, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp A vehicle carrying prisoners in traffic accident A vehicle carrying prisoners was this afternoon involved in a road traffic accident on the Luanshya Mpongwe road. Number of dead will be confirmed later Zambian Prisoners Die In Road Accident LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.