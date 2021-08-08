Brebner Changala Accuses Edgar Lungu Of Selective Campaigns But Fails To Debate HH.

Human Rights Campaigner, Brebner Changala has accused President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front of selective campaigning, focusing their campaigns in their perceived strongholds.

Mr. Changala notes with concern that there is an astonishing growing trend where the PF are only campaigning in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and eastern provinces to the exclusion of certain parts of Zambia such as southern, Western and North-western provinces of the republic.

He has told Phoenix News that this development is a remarkable pattern of events which Zambians must question President Lungu and the PF who claim to be a president and party for all Zambians respectively.

Mr. Changala has questioned when the Chief Executive Officer of the Patriotic Front Davis Mwila was in Southern Province to sell his party’s manifesto or when President Lungu made any serious campaign stops in these provinces in the same way he has canvassed for support in northern and eastern regions, other than the usual guest appearance visits.

He has charged that this selective campaigning by the PF is a divisive tool to the unitary character of the one Zambia one nation motto and the collective values on which Zambia was founded on.

And in response, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has dismissed this allegation saying the PF government has been inclusive through the development taking place in areas where President Lungu gets the least votes and to assume that he is not an all-inclusive president is a lie.

Mr. Mwanza has however wondered why Mr. Changala has not discussed the loud silence of Mr. Hichilema in his strongholds if he is observation is supposed to be taken as an objective one.

