PF Lusaka Province chairperson Kennedy Kamba said Mr Changala was a hired gun, who should be ignored.

Mr Kamba said Mr Changala and others would never manage to sway majority Zambians into believing their bitterness, frustrations and ill feelings.

He was reacting to remarks by Mr Changala who said Zambians should retire President Edgar Lungu on August 12.

“Brebner Changala, the UPND cadre who masquerades as human rights and governance expert has been on a smear campaign, claiming President Lungu will be retired by Zambians come August 12,” Mr Kamba said.

He said Mr Changala knew that President Lungu was loved by Zambians because he is by far the most favourite to win the forthcoming general elections as prescribed even by the latest opinion polls.

“President Lungu has put service above self during his tenure and he has prioritised the plight of Zambians. The citizens love him for that and that’s why he enjoys massive support in this country,” Mr Kamba said.

He appealed to Zambians to ignore haters because President Lungu is a good man who loves Zambia and he is working round the clock to meet people’s expectations.

Mr Kamba said the PF wants all Zambians to be wary of the malicious schemes that are being orchestrated to label President Lungu, institutions of governance and indeed the PF as corrupt.

“We are aware that our opponents in the opposition, the self-acclaimed civil rights activists and some frustrated and bitter leaders of some NGO’s and some media organisations, are pushing their selfish agenda of change of government, and have ganged up to try by whatever means possible to dent the image of President Lungu before Zambians,” he said.

He said the machinations were unacceptable and cautioned the public to be wary of the dirty campaign against their President.

Mr Kamba said corruption has actually been an enemy number one of the PF as President Lungu has said he will not shield anybody found wanting of corruption.