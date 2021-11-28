MUNDUBILE SMELLS A RAT. URGES ZAMBIAN’S TO GUARD THEIR DEMOCRACY JEALOUSLY.

….As he says the nullification of PF seats is a possible agenda by the UPND to take the nation back to a one party state …

Sun Nov 28/ Smart Eagles

Mporokoso Lawmaker who is also leader of the opposition in Parliament , Hon. Brian M. Mundubile has urged all well meaning Zambian’s to ask of themselves some candid quetions requiring honest answers regarding the nullified PF seats.

Mundubile who is also Chairperson for legal affairs in the opposition PF Central Committee, says it’s very possible that the nullification of the seats held by PF Members of Parliament is an attempt by the ruling United Party for National Development to Gunner 111 seats in the house which gives the the required two-thirds majority to change the Constitution .

He said Zambian’s are by nature very forthright people who had rejected a one party state in 1991 and that they now had a task before them to jealousy guard the multi party democracy that they had ushered onto the political dispensation in the nation.

“I remember , as students then we stood up and said we have to go the Multi Party Politics route. So let’s not be caught napping now . Let’s not allow people to take us back to those days and those politics of one party which we rejected, ” he said .

Mundubile said had the UPND a good agenda for this nation, they wouldn’t have gone about pettitoning all the seats as they had done because it was really retrogressive for them to have done so.

He said former President Edgar Lungu had refused to petition the election results because he knew that doing so would possibly cause chaos in the nation .

“We had grounds on which we could have petitioned . Our Members were brutalised , Our Provincial Chairperson for North Western Province ,Kungo was killed . We saw ballot boxes in the bush. All these where grounds for appeal . But President Lungu looked at the bigger picture. He put the nation and the Zambian people first . He looked at the welfare of the Zambian people who need development . He considered that elections all the time in the nation would be a drawback to development. So , he decided against appealing , ” he said .

Hon. Mundubile assured the People of Zambia that the PF would take on the UPND legally and ensure that they retain the seats that had been nullified . He said the PF had appealed the nullification of the affected seats to the Constitutional court because of the flimsy grounds on which the said seats had been nullified.

Mundubile said this on radio Icengelo where he featured with former Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme , this afternoon.