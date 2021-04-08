Cracks are showing in the Patriotic Front (PF) Kankoyo constituency executive committee in Mufulira district, with branch officials accusing constituency chairperson Katongo Bwalya of manipulating the primary adoption process, which saw incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Brian Mushimba being scored the least.

The branch officials want the results to be nullified and have lodged a complaint at the PF district secretariat.

Some of the officials are wondering how some candidates who have never lived in Mufulira managed to beat the incumbent lawmaker.

But Mr Bwalya said Dr Mushimba failed in the primary interviews because of his alleged divide-and-rule style of leadership.

Mr Bwalya said Dr Mushimba is not the right candidate for Kankoyo because he has allegedly failed to deliver on campaign promises.

“There is no way he could have come out number one, he was number four. We were asking him questions and he was failing to answer – Zambia Daily Mail