I have with immediate effect appointed Journalists Mr. Brian Mwiinga and Mr. Fredrick Misebezi as Press Analysts at State House.

Further, I have appointed Mr. Cornelius Chellah Tukuta Mulenga as Presidential Photographer at State House.

I wish to congratulate the trio on the appointments and I wish them God’s blessings as they embark on their new assignments.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia