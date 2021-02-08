Bride in tears as Pastor refuses to wed the couple because they arrived at church 5 minutes late

A supposed joyous and memorable day turned sour after the pastor of a popular church in PortHarcourt, Nigeria walked out the bride for being late to church.

According to Daily Post, families, friends, and well- wishers of the couple who were at the church for the occasion were left in shock.

The bride cried uncontrollably, she could not believe what was happening.

However, the pastor is said to have returned to wed the couple after pressure but on condition that the wedding would take place in his office and not the church auditorium.

The couple rejected the condition and were seen leaving the church compound in their cars.