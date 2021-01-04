A bride-to-be, Fatima Hassan Fari has died on her wedding day in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Nigeria.

It was gathered that Fatima died at 7:am on Saturday, January 2, 2021, three hours to her wedding Fatiha slated at 10:am.

She was buried at 2:pm on the same day, according to Islamic rites.

A school friend, Mallam Muhammad Sani Isah while mourning the sad loss, described Fatima as an upright lady and a humanitarian.

He wrote on Facebook ;